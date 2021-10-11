Walking festival’s side order of food and drink

THE Chilterns Walking Festival returns next weekend — with a side order of food and drink.

Running from Saturday, October 16, to Sunday, October 31, there are more than 75 walks on offer.

Annette Venters of the Chilterns Conservation Board said: “We are delighted to have so many fantastic events planned for this autumn’s festival and we are especially excited to be able to offer so many food-inspired events.

“With so many exquisite producers across the region it is wonderful to be able to showcase their produce while connecting to the Chilterns landscape.”

Events in the Henley area include a free seven-mile circular walk organised by the Henley and Goring Ramblers.

This starts at 10.30am at Henley town hall and will take in Lambridge Woods and Greys Court. Walkers taking part should bring drinks and snacks.

For more information on the walking festival and to book, visit www.visitchilterns.co.uk/walkingfest