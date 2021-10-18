Monday, 18 October 2021

Market day

A CHRISTMAS market is to be held at the Herb Farm in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, on Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7 from 10am to 4pm. 

Stallholders will be selling homemade craft items and food including ceramics, textiles, Christmas cards, fudge, cider, chocolates and herbal tea.

The gift shop and the Barn Café will be open. Entry is free.

