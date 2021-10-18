Monday, 18 October 2021

Big squeeze

A COMMUNITY apple pressing day will take place at Heath & Watkins in Sonning Common on Sunday.

Residents are invited to bring apples to the store in Wood Lane from 11am to 2pm to have them juiced.

People are reminded to bring a suitable container.

