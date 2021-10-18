Big squeeze

Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 18 October 2021
A COMMUNITY apple pressing day will take place at Heath & Watkins in Sonning Common on Sunday.
Residents are invited to bring apples to the store in Wood Lane from 11am to 2pm to have them juiced.
People are reminded to bring a suitable container.
18 October 2021
More News:
Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say