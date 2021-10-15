Concert for mental health charity

A CONCERT celebrating nature, the land and sea will take place at All Saints Church in Peppard tomorrow (Saturday).

Soprano Rebecca Bell will be accompanied by pianist Anthea Fry as they showcase the works of composers such as Michael Head, John Ireland, Roger Quilter and Robert Schuman.

The free event, which starts at 11am, is raising money for the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust mental health charity.

A collection will be held at the end when coffee and cake will also be served.