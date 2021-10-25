Monday, 25 October 2021

Friends agm

THE annual meeting of the Friends of Sonning Common Library wll be held virtually on Monday, November 15 from 7pm.

Three members are stepping down so the committee is seeking new volunteers.

All are welcome. For more information, email friendsofsonningcommon
library@gmail.com

