Trail appeal

SELLERS are needed for this month’s Sonning Common jumble trail.

The event is due to take place on Sunday, October 31 but only three houses have signed up so far and six to 10 are needed in order for the event to go ahead.

To take part, a donation of £5 for the village primary school is requested.

For more information, email socojumbletrail@
gmail.com

