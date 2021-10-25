Monday, 25 October 2021

Singing and collecting

THIS year’s Henley Poppy Appeal will be launched next Saturday.

Singer Rebecca Poole, who performs as Purdy, will perform in Market Place from 10.45am.

She will sing songs including her 2012 single This Is The Song, which raised money for Help for Heroes.

Street collectors will be making their return after being prevented from fund-
raising by the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Henley Army Cadet Force will be offering remembrance poppies to the head students of Gillotts School.

The Poppy Appeal is run by the Royal British Legion, which is celebrating its centenary year and is keen to emphasise that it supports both former and serving forces personnel in need.

