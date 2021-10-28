Singer out of appeal launch due to covid

REBECCA POOLE has pulled out of performing at the launch of this year’s Henley Poppy Appeal tomorrow (Saturday) due to illness.

The jazz singer, from Nettlebed, tested positive for coronavirus more than two weeks ago and has still not fully recovered.

Miss Poole, who performs as Purdy, had been due to perform several songs, including her 2012 single This Is The Song, which raised money for Help for Heroes.

The event will still go ahead as planned at 11am but without a performer.

Miss Poole, who has had to cancel all her performances for the time being, said: “I am just exhausted. I feel like I have been run over by a steamroller.

“Because I have been performing I have been doing covid tests regularly and felt fine so the positive result came as a surprise.

“It is just so unfortunate and a shame to not perform but I don’t think it is wise to push myself until I am fully recovered.”

She believes she may have been infected after a performance in Soho.

At the launch Henley Army Cadets LCpl Amelia Jacob, Cpl Jasmine Barrow, Sjt Charlie James and Cpl Grace Iveson will offer remembrance poppies to Gillotts School head students Roman Meredith, Benjamin Price and Abi Botterill.

Poppy Appeal organiser Sarah Abey said: “The launch will mark poppy collectors being back in our community after not having been able to fundraise for two years due to the pandemic.

“For many decades, Henley residents have supported members of the armed forces community in need by donating to the Poppy Appeal and wearing the Royal British Legion Poppies with pride.

“In its centenary year, the Legion is keen for everyone to understand that it supports all service personnel in need, including serving ones, and it is not just about remembering the two world wars.

“To reflect this, the younger generation of Henley will lead the 2021 launch and a senior army cadet will say a few words to set the tone, thank the Poppy Appeal collectors and underline the Legion’s multigenerational focus for its next 100 years.”