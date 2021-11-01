Monday, 01 November 2021

November Fish trips

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised shopping trips for November. 

On Mondays, November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 the bus will visit Tesco in Henley and on Thursday, November 11 it will go to Waitrose.

There will also be a visit to Henley farmers’ market on Thursday, November 25.

The bus will pick up passengers from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

A trip to Reading town centre will take place on Thursday, November 18 with trips to Morrisons and Lidl in Reading on Tuesdays, November 9 and 23 with a pick-up time of 10am and a return time of 1.15pm.

For more information, call 0118 972 3986.

