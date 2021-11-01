Classics on the cheap

THE Kenton Theatre in Henley is offering reduced ticket prices for two forthcoming shows to schools and colleges.

Candlelit Macbeth will be staged at the New Street venue on November 16 and The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde will be on November 30 and December 1.

Both adaptations are based on stories that are on the GCSE English syllabus for this year so the theatre hopes that students will want to see the productions to help their learning.

Candlelit Macbeth is based on Shakespeare’s tragedy and is faithful to the text.

Tickets for students cost £10 and teachers go free. For more information, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk