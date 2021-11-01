Monday, 01 November 2021

Pub carnival

A HALLOWEEN carnival will be held at the Rising Sun pub in Witheridge Hill tomorrow (Saturday).

It will include a pumpkin carving competition and anyone interested in taking part should bring their creations before 4pm.

A fancy dress competition judged by landlady Kate Makin will be held at 7pm.

There will be a carnival tent with hook the duck, a treasure hunt, trick or treat and spooky snacks and creepy cocktails.

