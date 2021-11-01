Pub carnival

House fire tackled in Watlington
FIRE crews were called to the High Street in ... [more]
Monday, 01 November 2021
A HALLOWEEN carnival will be held at the Rising Sun pub in Witheridge Hill tomorrow (Saturday).
It will include a pumpkin carving competition and anyone interested in taking part should bring their creations before 4pm.
A fancy dress competition judged by landlady Kate Makin will be held at 7pm.
There will be a carnival tent with hook the duck, a treasure hunt, trick or treat and spooky snacks and creepy cocktails.
