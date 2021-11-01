Monday, 01 November 2021

Festive house

GREYS COURT has been decorated for Christmas.

The ancestral home of the Brunner family, the National Trust property near Rotherfield Greys features their traditions with Christmas dinner on the dining table and handmade decorations.

There is also the scent of real fir trees and music playing throughout the house while gingerbread, made to Lady Brunner’s recipe, is available to buy.

Candlelit tours can also be booked for selected evenings in December.

