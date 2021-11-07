Monday, 08 November 2021

A HALLOWEEN party was held at the Highwayman pub on Sunday. 

The event was organised by Lou Jackson, who has just taken over the management of the pub in Exlade Street, near Checkendon, with her partner Tony Stow.

Customers dressed up as an assortment of spooky characters, including the grim reaper and the clown from Steven King’s horror novel IT, with a smattering of vampires, witches, black cats and skeletons. 

