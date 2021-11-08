Youngsters raise £300 for cancer charity at bake sale

MEMBERS of the youth club in Sonning Common raised more than £300 for Macmillan Cancer Support by holding a bake sale.

Seven children took part in the event outside the village hall in Wood Lane.

They made the cakes themselves the night before. These included brownies, fairy cakes, flapjacks, coffee cakes and rice krispie cakes and were sold for 50p each.

Rose Martin and Jasmine Holland-Maggs both made larger cakes which sold for £10 each.

Rose made a vanilla sponge cake with a “surprise” filling of Smarties and Jasmine made a “chocolate extravaganza” cake.

Rose, who also helped make posters advertising the sale, said: “It wasn’t hard to make.”

Sunny Smithers, the club leader, said: “Parents said they had loved being able to make cakes for such a worthwhile cause.

“Sadly, cancer has impacted our young people’s lives and they wanted to do anything they could to help.”

She said she was proud of all the children’s hard work and effort.

“Honestly, I can’t say enough how fantastic our young people are and we only see them once a week,” she said.

“We are just so lucky to have such thoughtful, caring young people growing up in our village.”

The youth club meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Pupils from years 6 to 11 can attend. Entry costs £1 per session.

For more information, email Mrs Smithers at sunny.clubsc@gmail.com