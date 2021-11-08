Film night

THE next film to be shown by the Peppard Revels Film Club will be What We Did On Our Holiday.

The 2014 film, which stars David Tennant, Rosamund Pike and Billy Connolly, is about a troubled couple visiting family in the Scottish Highlands when their three children innocently reveal all of their biggest secrets.

It will be shown at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Friday, November 12 at 7pm. Tickets cost £10, which includes dinner and wine.

To book a place, call Linda Collison on (01491) 628492 or email lindacollison1@aol.com