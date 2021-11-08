A CHARITY fair in aid of the Rivertime Boat Trust will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Sunday, November 20.

There will be shoes and boots, jewellery, soft toys and Christmas decorations on sale at the hall in Gallowstree Road from 11am to 3pm. Tea and cake will be available.

All money raised will go to the charity, which offers disabled and disadvantaged adults, children and young people a chance to enjoy the River Thames.