Trick or treaters don’t need to knock on doors as hotel offers them biscuits

A HOTEL in Henley handed out free food and drink to trick or treaters at the weekend, writes Phil Simms.

Nonsi Mhlanga, pastry chef at The Relais in Hart Street, had made biscuits in the shape of pumpkins, black cats, ghosts, bats, witches’ hats and coffins for the children while the adults sampled some non-alcoholic gluhwein.

These were served from a stand covered in carved pumpkins in the front of the hotel by waiters Gary Johnson with Elliott Simpson.

About 50 people visited on Saturday evening before heavy rain started to fall so the hotel decided to repeat the event on Sunday evening and nearly as many people came.

Mel Little, operations manager at the hotel, said: “We wanted to do something nice for the children passing the hotel.

“We had done a bit of decorating inside and held a pumpkin carving competition among the staff and we decided to set up a scene outside the front.

“Having the gluhwein meant that a lot of parents were happy to stand around and chat and they asked a lot of questions about the hotel because they knew it had been taken over and refurbished.

“Most of the children were aged under 10 and there were lots of witches, black cats and echoes of characters from Frozen among the girls while the boys seemed to take their inspiration from Harry Potter.

“There was one dad who had tried face painting for the first time and managed to paint a full spider’s web on a little girl and a tiger on her friend so I suspect that might become an annual hobby.

“It was such a lovely occasion that we did it again on the Sunday night.

“We were really pleased to offer this as an alternative to people banging on doors and perhaps not getting such a warm welcome.”

Mr Johnson had painted his face and wore a red wig for the occasion while Mr Simpson wore a bright green mask.

Mr Little said: “Gary and Elliott were really up for dressing up but they had to go back on duty in the restaurant afterwards.

“Gary had to do a lot of scrubbing to get his white face paint off.”