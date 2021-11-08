Students graduate from upholstered furniture school

THIRTY-FOUR students have graduated from the British School of Upholstered Furniture in Fawley Bottom.

More than 100 guests attended the graduation ceremony at the school, which runs the Association of Master Upholsterers and Soft Furnishers diploma programme. The course takes three years to complete and involves one day of tutoring per week.

The students were presented with their certificates by master upholsterer Robbie Richardson, of Richardson & Paige Upholstery in Devizes.

The school is run by master upholsterers Gareth Rees, who is chairman of the Guild of Traditional Upholstery, and Gregory Cupitt-Jones, who has run Cottage Upholstery in Nettlebed for 27 years.

Mr Cupitt-Jones said: “We both feel that it is important that our knowledge is passed on to the next generation of upholsterers.

“We were very pleased with the overall standard of the work achieved by the students, which was exceptional. We look at the standard of their stitching and how the fabric has been placed on the furniture.

“It has been a hard year for the students due to the pandemic and the school being closed for quite a while.”

The school opened in Nettlebed in 2017 but relocated in April in order to provide more spaces.