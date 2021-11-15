Monday, 15 November 2021

Author visit

AUTHOR Liz Henderson will visit Henley library on Monday, November 29 at 6pm.

She will be talking about the experience of writing her latest book, a collection of 13 short stories.

The event is free to attended but places should be reserved by calling 01865 815278 or emailing henley.
library@oxfordshire.gov.uk

