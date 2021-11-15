Monday, 15 November 2021

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home

TWO women at a care home celebrated their 100th and 101st birthdays on Wednesday last week.

Kate Cook and Eva Hayes were given a joint party at Abbeycrest in Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, where both are residents.

Fellow residents, staff and the women’s families joined the celebrations.

Each woman was presented with a birthday cake decorated with floral icing made by the home’s kitchen staff.

Ms Hayes, who turned 101, is an Irish citizen and received a commemorative coin and a congratulatory letter from  Michael Higgins, president of Ireland.

Her room was decorated with clovers, black and gold bunting and pink balloons. 

Ms Cook, who turned 100, received a card from the Queen and had her room decorated with gold, silver and pink bunting and balloons. 

George King, the home’s customer relationship advisor, said the women and their families had enjoyed themselves.

