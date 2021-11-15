‘Pre-loved’ clothes fair

A “PRE-LOVED” fashion fair will he held at Henley Rugby Club next Friday (November 19) from 6.30pm to 10pm.

There will be 25 stalls with people selling clothes they no longer need.

Organiser Lizzie Hughes said: “Clothes are great but buyers need to be more mindful of what they are buying.

“The fashion industry is responsible for 10 per cent of annual global carbon emissions, more than the maritime shipping industry.

“Loads of us have great stuff in our wardrobe that we don’t need anymore. We need to create a circular economy.

“This will be a great evening, a great shopping experience before Christmas. There’ll be a good playlist and drinks. It will be like an event you would perhaps find in London.”

Mrs Hughes, an advertising and marketing consultant, runs networking group Mama Do.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked at ttribe.co.uk