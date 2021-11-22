New booker

Monday, 22 November 2021

ANNA PARSLEY has taken over as bookings manager at the Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road.

To make a booking, call 0118 972 4751 or visit 
https://peppardwarmemorial
hall.chessck.co.uk

