Monday, 22 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Local day of action

Local day of action

MEMBERS of the Pangbourne and Whitchurch Sustainability Group collected signatures for the global day of action on climate justice.

People were encouraged to sign a petition to be sent to Alok Sharma, the Reading West MP and president of COP26, and Henley MP John Howell.

The event was attended by Jim Donahue, chairman of Whitchurch Parish Council, and Rev James Leach, the vicar for Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill.

The petition demanded the cessation of coal and gas production in the UK and the end of subsidies for fossil fuel excavation at home and abroad.

It stressed the need to reduce carbon emissions and for industrialised countries to financially support countries already affected by climate change.

People were asked to write messages on “leaves” which were pinned to an image of a tree.

Professor Sir Brian Hoskins, a climate scientist, spoke at the event about the need to fund adaptation, limit global warming to 1.5C and honour the $100 billion aid commitment agreed in Paris in 2014.

The event was held in Pangbourne village centre.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33