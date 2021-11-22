Club chairman makes peace with members

THE chairman of Phyllis Court Club in Henley says he has addressed the concerns of members who were unhappy about the way it was being run.

Stan Ainsley spoke to about 700 members at a meeting on Monday following criticism that standards had “deteriorated” at the private members’ club, off Marlow Road.

Last month, the Henley Standard reported how more than 100 members had raised concerns about the decision-making of the club’s council and chief executive.

This followed the club’s decision to scrap a reciprocal arrangement with Henley Golf Club to share facilities following protests.

A total of 150 people attended the “open” meeting in person with another 450 watching online.

Mr Ainsley said there was a lengthy question and answer session but refused to go into detail about what was discussed.

He said: “I addressed a number of concerns that have been raised and think I answered them as best as I possibly can.

“I think we did resolve some of them but there were also things raised by members that were outside my remit and that of the council and the club’s control. Where possible, we have tried to solve them.

“In my address, I spoke about a broad array of issues and by that I don’t mean problems, just challenges and opportunities for development for the future, just like any other business or chairman or managing director would do to their shareholders.

“One of the conversations I had was where it was reiterated that we are a members’ club and our conversations should be kept private.”

Mr Ainsley said the club’s executive took the opportunity to update members on future plans.

Chief executive and secretary Chris Hogan gave a presentation about plans for a new restaurant in the club’s riverside pavilion.

“We are making big strides in our staff shortages problem,” said Mr Ainsley. “Since the start of November we have got back to a seven-day full meal service whereas we were five days before that.” In August, the club was forced to scrap its agreement to share its facilities with golfers after a revolt by members.

Then four members, Duncan McClure Fisher, Tony Cotterill, Carel Baker and Ian Carlton, invited comments about the direction of the club.

They compiled a document of members’ criticisms, such as the restriction of access to parts of the club, the temporary closure of the Orangery dining room and the relocation of all interest groups to the pavilion.

Members also complained about “wholesale changes” having been made without consultation and said more focus should be given on improving the quality of services and facilities.

Mr McClure Fisher said the quartet were trying to help the smooth running of the club.

Mr Ainsley said that in response to the document, answers to 200 questions had been posted on the club’s internal website.

He added: “The document says to me that we are not delivering the high standards that we are known for but with our members we are very transparent and we have focused very hard on staff recruitment to improve those standards.”