Green debate

Coroner criticises care home where 93-year-old woman died five days after falling out of bed
THE family of an elderly woman who died five days ... [more]
Monday, 22 November 2021
HENLEY Rotary Club is to hold an open meeting at the Three Tuns in Market Place tomorrow (Saturday) at 11am to discuss environmental initiatives.
There will be a presentation and film on the End Plastic Soup campaign to get plastic out of rivers and seas.
The meeting is free to attend.
22 November 2021
