Monday, 22 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Green debate

Green debate

HENLEY Rotary Club is to hold an open meeting at the Three Tuns in Market Place tomorrow (Saturday) at 11am to discuss environmental initiatives.

There will be a presentation and film on the End Plastic Soup campaign to get plastic out of rivers and seas.

The meeting is free to attend.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33