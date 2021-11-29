Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Walks paused

THE Sonning Common Health Walks will take a break from Monday, December 20 to Monday, January 3. 

The meeting places for some of the walks will then change in the New Year. 

The changes will be updated at sonningcommon
healthwalks.co.uk  

For more information, call Chris Brook on 0118 924 2515.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33