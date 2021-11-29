Hundreds turn for school’s first Christmas fair since pandemic

ABOUT 1,000 people attended a Christmas Fair at Shiplake College.

The event was organised by the parents’ association and took place in the sports hall at the independent school.

There were about 50 stallholders selling goods including cushions, vintage watches, paintings, Christmas socks, candles, children’s books, gloves, jewellery, cookies, cards and gin and wine.

Other attractions included Santa’s grotto and carols sung by the Shiplake Community Choir.

Year 13 pupils Tom Stuart, James Braun and Ben Allan ran a gingerbread biscuit decorating stall and sold waffles, raising £152 for the Henley Children’s Centre and Aylesbury Women’s Aid.

The association raised £488 for Garbo’s, a German shepherd dog rescue charity by selling photos of people with Father Christmas.

Events officer Catherine Brazil. who organised the fair with the help of the association, said: “It was wonderful to be back after not being able to go ahead with the fair last year.

“It’s always a great way to kick off the festive season and lots of people use the event as a way to get ahead with their Christmas shopping.

“Thank you to the parents, association, staff and pupils who helped make the day such a success.”

Natalie Johnston-Mutnikas, a member of the association, said: “It was good to see it so busy — I think people are really keen to get out and enjoy the festivities this year.”