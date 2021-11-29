Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reverse Santa

CAVERSHAM’S late-night shopping event will return on Friday from 5pm.

There will be Christmas lights, an artisan and farmers’ market, live music, hot food and mulled wine.

A “reverse Santa” will be accepting gifts from visitors which will be distributed to local children.

The event is organised by the Caversham Traders’ Association.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33