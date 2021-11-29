Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
Monday, 29 November 2021
CAVERSHAM’S late-night shopping event will return on Friday from 5pm.
There will be Christmas lights, an artisan and farmers’ market, live music, hot food and mulled wine.
A “reverse Santa” will be accepting gifts from visitors which will be distributed to local children.
The event is organised by the Caversham Traders’ Association.
29 November 2021
Concern at lack of planning for new recreation ground
THE clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council is ... [more]
