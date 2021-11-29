Monday, 29 November 2021

School fair

A CHRISTMAS fair in aid Stoke Row Primary School will take place next Saturday (December 4).

The event will be held at the village’s cricket pavilion in Newlands Lane from 1pm to 4pm. 

There will be stalls, face painting, games, mulled wine, mince pies and Santa’s grotto.

The fair will be followed by community carol singing.

