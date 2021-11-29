Market day

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
Monday, 29 November 2021
A CHRISTMAS market will be held St Peter’s Church in Caversham next Saturday (December 4) from 10am to 12.30pm.
There will be sideshows, stalls, crafts, refreshments, a raffle and tombolas.
Homemade cakes, puddings, fudge, preserves and seasonable table decorations will be on sale.
Social distancing is encouraged and face masks are preferred.
Concern at lack of planning for new recreation ground
THE clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council is ... [more]
