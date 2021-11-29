Mayor’s party

THE Mayor of Henley’s Christmas party for old folk will take place on Tuesday, December 7 from noon to 3pm.

Guests will have lunch and play bingo and there will be a raffle. Entertainment will be provided by pupils from Rupert House School, who will sing carols.

The party, which will take place in the Queen Elizabeth II hall at the town hall, is open to anyone aged 65 or over who lives in Henley. It is free to attend.

To book a place, call the Henley Information Centre on (01491) 576982.