Lunch returns

THE Christmas Day lunch at Sonning Common village hall is returning after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests can arrive from 12.30pm and the food will be served at 1pm.

The event is for those who are on their own or who don’t want to cook.

Tickets cost £10 each and can be bought from Heath & Watkins in Wood Lane.

For more information, email Caroline Jones on cjones128@btopenworld.com