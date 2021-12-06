Girl given her reward

A GIRL has received a £125 voucher from Soha Housing to tidy up a patch of land near her home.

Ella Buckham-Hedges, seven, of Waterman Close, Henley, wrote to Mayor Sarah Miller in June to see if she could help. She was left disappointed when a large blackberry bush was removed by Soha following complaints from residents, leaving a large patch of mud.

The Mayor passed on the request to Henley in Bloom and the town council’s parks department is now working with Ella’s family to tidy up the area.