Festival returns to mark the start of Christmas

THOUSANDS of people attended the Henley Christmas Festival on Friday.

People wrapped up warm for the event to kick-start the festive season as it was a dry but cold evening.

The atmosphere was jolly, especially as last year’s celebration was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of food and charity stalls, fairground rides and other attractions were set up in Market Place, Hart Street, Duke Street, Bell Street and Friday Street.

Many shops stayed open late for people to start their Christmas shopping and some served mince pies or mulled wine and had entertainment such as singers.

Mayor Sarah Miller officially opened the festival with town crier Major David Wilson as visitors filled the streets and bought balloons, children’s lightsabers and street food.

The pair stood on a covered stage in Falaise Square, which was new to the festival this year.

An old-fashioned funfair was set up in Hart Street, with attractions including a test-your-strength machine, a fun house and a miniature aeroplane carousel for small children.

Street food was available in Bell Street with the Fairmile Vineyard selling wine and giving away tasters.

Gabriel Machin butchers in Market Place ran its usual barbecue outside next to Jessecco Prosecco with doughnut and fudge stalls nearby.

Businesses, charities and community groups had stalls in Falaise Square, including Lovibonds Brewery, the RNLI and the Henley Youth Festival.

In Duke Street jeweller David Rodger-Sharp had a red carpet leading inside his store where soul singer BB Kean was performing.

Laurence Menswear was serving mulled wine and mince pies from Lawlors to raise money for the

Chiltern Centre for disabled young people.

At 7pm, the Mayor returned to the stage to switch on the lights on the 30ft Nordmann fir tree in Market Place, which was supplied by the Tree Barn in Christmas Common and is sponsored by Invesco.

She was joined by eight-year-old Alice Vernon, a pupil at Rupert House School in Bell Street, who won a competition to design the Mayor’s official Christmas card.

People in the crowd counted down from 10 with the Mayor before Alice pressed the “on” button on top of a box with the illuminated words “Merry Christmas” on the front.

Afterwards, Alice said: “It was good and very fun to turn the lights on. I really like Sarah.”

This was followed by a performance by the Woodley Concert Band who led the crowd in singing carols and festive songs including O Holy Night and Jingle Bells.

Rock band Lucky To Be Alive took to the stage to perform Cllr Miller’s song, Henley-on-Christmas, which she wrote last year.

Front man Matt Richardson sang the words while Cllr Miller joined in and danced with a tambourine.

Earlier, there were performances by an acoustic duo, the Darren and Joe Show, and Eight Ray Music.

The Henley Youth Choir performed festive songs and the children encouraged their parents to join in.

A rock choir performed later in the evening.

The ugly sisters from the Kenton Theatre pantomime, Cinderella, were due to make an appearance but were stuck at rehearsals in London.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Miller said: “It’s so fabulous to see so many of you here tonight and it’s not raining and it’s nearly Christmas.

“Christmas is a special time for me and my family and we always attend the festival — it’s the start of Christmas for us.”

She congratulated Alice, saying her entry in the competition was one of many “amazing” drawings and paintings.

“It is a fantastic card,” she said. “Watch out for this girl — I think she will be a very famous artist.”

Santa’s Grotto, organised by Tom Ryan and Paula Price-Davies, was in the courtyard at Hotel du Vin in New Street.

Families queued along the road as far back as the corner with Bell Street to meet Father Christmas.

Dance teacher Steph Maxwell, who runs the Divas and Dudes Dance Academy, entertained the waiting children with her Disco Duck.

Mabel Reed, nine, visited the grotto with her mother Harriet and three-year-old brother Rafe.

“It was nice,” she said. “I asked Santa for some AirPods and some trainers. He told me I had to clean my bedroom and help around the house.”

Mrs Reed, from Peppard, said: “I really liked Santa’s comments. The festival was beautiful and a really wonderful event.”

Agatha McCarthy, five, who visited Santa with her mother Liz, said: “It was good. I asked for some Barbies as I like Barbies — they are super-cool and my mum likes them too.”

Mrs McCarthy, of New Street, Henley, said: “It was great to meet Santa as we’ll be in London for Christmas and Agatha really wanted to see him in person.”

Mr Ryan said: “I’m used to working for events and every year think, ‘Oh, will anyone come?’ so it’s nice to see a queue.

“We are very pleased to be here in this wonderful setting. It’s quite emotional. It has been a rough year-and-a-half. We had a distanced event last year but not everyone could come. It’s really nice for Henley to come together.”

Mark Harling, a member of Henley Rotary Club, which was selling mulled wine in Duke Street, said: “It’s good to be back and everything we make will go towards local charities.”

Lorna Dunlop, who opened the Henley Florist in an alleyway off Hart Street last week, said it was so nice to have done so in time for the festival.

“I haven’t had much time to look around but I’m hoping to see lots of local businesses,” she said. “I’m happy to see that a chocolate supplier is here!”

The owners of Stable 34, a bar due to open in Hart Street, had set up a stall despite the business not yet operating.

James Cummings and brothers David and Jamie Adams, from Thame, were selling mulled wine and cider and festive beers and cocktails.

Jamie Adams said: “It’s great to be here and a lot of people are dropping by. We hope to meet a few locals and get our name out there and hopefully have a good time.”

Laurence Morris, who owns Laurence Menswear, said: “I always enjoy the festival.”

Mr Rodger-Sharp, who was wearing a kilt, said: “It feels great to be back. There has been a lot of negativity around the promotion of the town but the reality is we’re all a bit tired and we all want this event to be brilliant.”

Ron Chalk snr, a tree surgeon from Henley, said: “We enjoy the festival so much and it’s fantastic to be back after the cancellation last year. There’s a great atmosphere.”

Andrew and Tara Jackson, from Shiplake, were at the festival without their children and said they felt like kids again.

Mrs Jackson said: “We just messaged our older daughters to say, ‘Look at us, we’ve gone to the festival without you’.”