Fun night (I think)

MAYOR Sarah Miller really wanted people to let their hair down and enjoy her karaoke drag evening at Henley town hall on Friday.

Drag queen Just May, a Geri Halliwell impersonator, joked that she would “force” people to sing.

Sarah sought to reassure guests that they could sing their hearts out without being embarrassed about it.

“Once the Henley Standard bu**er off, we can have some fun,” she laughed.