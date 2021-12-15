Santastic! Fun runners break record

A RECORD 200 people took part in the Henley Santa fun run in festive fancy dress on Sunday.

The annual charity event, which was organised by Mayor Sarah Miller with the help of fellow councillors, started and finished at Leander Club.

The participants, who included adults and children, ran or walked either 4km or 1km along the Thames towpath and back.

Many were wearing festive jumpers, hats and tinsel or had dressed as Father Christmas or one of his elves.

Those who weren’t in costume were given a Santa hat as they registered for the run. The hats were sponsored by Rupert House School.

Before setting them off, Cllr Miller welcomed everyone and thanked them for taking part. She then counted down to zero and the run began with the children sprinting off first.

Members of Henley Rotary Club marshalled the race with the help of town councillors including Kellie Hinton, Donna Crook, Ken Arlett, Stefan Gawrysiak and Laurence Plant as well as Cllr Plant’s father Stephen.

At the end of the race, Cllr Miller presented the winners with boxes of chocolates and posed for pictures with them.

All the participants were offered mince pies from Tesco and hot chocolate by Amanda McGregor at the finish line.

The 4km was won by Alexander Lamacraft, 12, from Shiplake, while his six-year-old brother Thomas was awarded a prize for his red and green elf’s costume.

Alexander, who attends Reading Blue Coat School, said: “It was really fun and it’s such a good course because it is flat and you can be quite fast.”

The boys’ mother Andrea said: “We like to take part for charity and seeing everyone dressed up and having a bit of fun is always really good.”

Amelie Judge, 17, from Shepherd’s Green, was the second runner home.

The 1km race was won by Olivia Watson, 10, from Henley, who ran with her father Ben.

Mr Watson said: “We took part with other pupils and parents from Rupert House School and we loved it. It’s great to have a bit of fun and a bit of exercise on a Sunday morning.”

The best dressed family were the Walmsley-Irvings, who won a voucher for Henley butcher’s Gabriel Machin as well as calendars featuring pictures of Henley.

Brian Walmsley said: “It was a good race but we are all very sweaty — it was almost 12 degrees, so we were a bit overdressed in jumpers and hats. It’s nice to have an opportunity to dress up and meet so many friends.”

The event raised £600 for the Mayor’s chosen charities for her year in office, which are the Royal British Legion, the Henley Regatta for the Disabled and Henley Plastic Reduction.

Cllr Miller said: “We had a record number of people taking part this year, so I’m really pleased. It was a lovely occasion and I think everyone liked the route, which is very safe as there are no cars around.

“Almost everyone made an effort to dress up, which was so great to see.”