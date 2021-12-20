I’ll cook Christmas dinner

A WOMAN from Sonning Common plans to make extra Christmas dinners for elderly villagers.

Sophie Smith, of Crowsley Way, enjoys cooking and wants to make sure vulnerable people aren’t forgotten on Christmas Day.

The 28-year-old, who moved to the village from Crays Pond last month, hopes to cook and deliver free dinners to three or four residents.

Miss Smith, a housekeeper, said: “I’ve cooked in pubs and pre-schools before and I’ve got 12 family members coming for Christmas dinner and I just thought, ‘Why not do it?’ I cook so much anyway.

“It’s because older people kind of get forgotten about and families might not be able to get to them this year with covid.

“So if I can make and deliver three or four meals that would be amazing.”

Miss Smith, who lives with her fiancée Arnie Johnson and their two children Ted, nine, and Poppy, six, grew up around cooking as her mother ran a pub.

She said: “I haven’t cooked Christmas dinner for years because I’ve always gone to family so I could spend time with the kids.

“But this year I’ll be in the kitchen for the whole day. I’m bonkers cooking for 12 and then hopefully more in the village.

“I’ll do about seven to eight different vegetables and three different meats — turkey, beef and gammon.

“I don’t want to be bigheaded but I cook everything from fresh.”

Miss Smith, who has run the youth club in Woodcote for 10 years, said residents could contact her up until Christmas Eve. Call 07534 511482 or email smith

sophie89@yahoo.com

• The lunch club for older people in Sonning Common needs a volunteer. The role involves setting up and dismantling tables on the second Wednesday of each month. A free lunch will be provided. For more information, call Freda Buckner on 0118 972 2924.