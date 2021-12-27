Monday, 27 December 2021

‘Jingle jog’ on village green raises £1,750 for school

MORE than £1,750 was raised at the Woodcote Jingle Jog.

About 140 Christmas-themed runners from Santas to presents and even a “Christmasaurus” took part in the event on the village green. There were races for toddlers, various school years and a tougher course for the adults. All participants received a wooden medal.

Spectators and runners were also able to take part in various games and there were stalls and food. The proceeds will go to Woodcote Primary School, whose friends’ group organised the event.

Caroline Tye, who chairs the school’s parent-teacher association, said: “Huge thanks to everyone who attended, to those who organised and helped on the day and, of course, to all our sponsors. Everyone had a great time and we hope it’s something we can run again each year.”

