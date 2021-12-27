Mobile carols

A GROUP of about 15 carol singers, including Mayor Sarah Miller and town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edwards, performed around Henley this week.

They did sets of up to 20 minutes in various locations.

On Wednesday, they sang for residents of Acacia Lodge in Quebec Road and the Henley Manor care home in Mill Lane as well as in Western Close and at the almshouses in Vicarage Road.

On Thursday, they sang at the almshouses off Hart Street before moving to Hanover House in Greys Hill and The Close.