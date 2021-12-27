Eighties charity show

A CONCERT in aid of two charities will be staged at Henley town hall on Saturday, January 29 (7pm).

The headliners will be Eighties tribute act SledgeHammer, who will be supported by Henley singer-songwriter Georgia Michel.

The event is being organised by Karen Michel, applicant manager at Knight Frank estate agents in Henley, to make up for pulling out of running a sponsored half marathon in October due to illness. The proceeds will be split between the NSPCC and Sue Ryder.

There will be a bar and a raffle with prizes including afternoon tea for two at Danesfield House Hotel, a tour of Fairmile Winery and a meal for two at The Square restaurant in Henley.

Tickets cost £20. Email karenmhmichel@gmail.com