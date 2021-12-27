Walk explores the world of theatre

A THEMED winter walk organised by the Shiplake and Dunsden Dramatic Organisation (Shaddo) is running from today (Friday) until Monday, January 3.

It follows the success of last year’s panto trail, which ran during lockdown.

More than 60 gardens in Shiplake, Shiplake Cross and Binfield Heath were decorated as part of the family friendly event.

Shaddo committee member Liz James said: “If you took part last Christmas you will know how much it was enjoyed by the whole community and how much fun it was to walk around the villages and spot the displays. The plan is that it will be similar to last year with a variety of props, costumes and scenes displayed in the front gardens of Shiplake and Shiplake Cross.

“The timing will be the same too — from Christmas Eve until January 3 — but to make it slightly different this year, we are going to broaden the theme and it will be ‘The Shaddo World of Theatre Winter Walk’.

“This means there will be lots of scope for everyone’s imagination and the items to be displayed can come from any panto, musical or theatrical production.”

The walk is free to take part in and everyone is welcome to get involved.

For more information, visit www.shaddo.uk