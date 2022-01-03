GB rower inspires pupils at school awards ceremony

A FORMER Team GB rower spoke at the annual awards ceremony held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Sonning Common.

The secondary school in Reades Lane held its annual presentation to celebrate students who have excelled.

Year 11 pupils from last year were welcomed back to receive their GCSE certificates and prizes.

Between each prize-giving, deputy head Emma Bliss told the audience of parents and staff about what is taking place at the school.

Students also spoke about what they love about the school.

The evening ended with the speech by Sam Townsend, who left the school in 2002 and went on to win bronze and silver medals in numerous world championships and competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games before retiring.

Headteacher Andrew Hartley said: “Sam’s speech was truly inspirational and he made two very clear points, to make the most of your opportunities and talents and to try your absolute best at all times.

“Sam’s journey from a local state comprehensive to the pinnacle of a sport dominated by independent school students showed what can be achieved with discipline, effort, listening to the support you’re given and reflecting and moving forward when things don’t work so well.

“Sam’s speech received a rousing round of applause and it was a fitting way to conclude the evening.

“The hall was very busy and it was lovely to see so many families in attendance celebrating all that is great about the school.”

The award-winners were as follows:

Mathematics: key stage 3 Immy Hoyle; key stage 4: Mael Le Paih; Award for mathematics excellence Akshaye Devadasan.

English: key stage 3 Natasha Palmer; key stage 4 Jasper Lawson; Award for excellence Ciara Louise Patrick.

Art, design and technology: key stage 3 Amelia Holman; key stage 4 Alfie Cruickshank; Award for excellence Ellie-Marie Thomans.

Science: key stage 3 Kieran Holloway; key stage 4 Aaron Flood; Award for excellence Alejandro De Guzman.

Computer science: Cameron Venables.

Modern foreign language: key stage: 3 Millie Mogbo; key stage 4 Amy Cox; Award for excellence Daniel Hughes.

PE and vocational subjects: key stage 3 Gabi Petford; key stage 4 Isabelle Fulford-Perez; Sportspeople of the year Warren Gardner and Ciara Ridge.

Chef of the year: Kimi Buche.

BTEC award: Joseph Grant.

Humanities: key stage 3 Tom Bourne; key stage 4 Naomi Salek; Award for excellence George Batty.

Performing arts: key stage 3 Henry Murtagh; key stage 4 Mia Lambert; Award for excellence Molly Beech.

Musical productions: James Blackall.

Community award: Emily Edwards.

Prize for achievement: Mohammed Taha Baig, Floyd Larkin and Jemma Gale.

Academic progress: Isabelle Fulford-Perez.

Service to school sports: Jasmine Stowell.

Service to the school: James Blackall and Hibbah Ahmed.

CEO Cup for special endeavour: Daniel Taulbut (2021).