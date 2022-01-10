Pantomime postponed

A THEATRE group has postponed its pantomime due to an increase in coronavirus cases locally.

The Shiplake and Dunsden Dramatic Organisation was set to perform Snow White this month.

Liz James, a member of the organising committee, said: “We decided to postpone because the quality of the show might be affected by the cast and crew having to self-isolate and we would not want to cause further spreading of the virus in our community. We hope to be able to go ahead with this production later in the year.”