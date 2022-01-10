Monday, 10 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pantomime postponed

A THEATRE group has postponed its pantomime due to an increase in coronavirus cases locally.

The Shiplake and Dunsden Dramatic Organisation was set to perform Snow White this month.

Liz James, a member of the organising committee, said: “We decided to postpone because the quality of the show might be affected by the cast and crew having to self-isolate and we would not want to cause further spreading of the virus in our community. We hope to be able to go ahead with this production later in the year.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33