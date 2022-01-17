Bears and dragons as pantomime returns

A PANTOMIME will be performed in Wargrave later this month.

Camelot will be staged by the Wargrave Theatre Workshop at Woodclyffe Hall in High Street from Wednesday to Saturday, January 26 to 29.

The story features the Knights of the Round Table, Morgan Le Fay and her evil sisterhood, dragons and the Wargrave Dame, who helps Prince Arthur’s quest for the love of Guinevere.

There will also be dancing bears and sorcerer Merlin, who is more than 1,000 years old and searching for the secret to eternal youth.

The production has been written by Ben Crocker and is directed by Linda Daman.

Ms Daman said: “It is nice to try something different.

“We have four different scenes to prepare for, including three rolls and a back wall, as well as curtains. We paint it all and it took about a day to do one set backdrop, probably longer.

“There is a team of very talented artists from Wargrave who give their time to help get everything together. We also have a seamstress who has made the dame’s dress, which we are so excited to reveal.

“Last year, we were in lockdown and could not have a pantomime, so this script has been simmering away while we waited to put on the show.

“We are taking every precaution to make sure the show is as safe as possible for our audience.

“Woodclyffe Hall is regularly cleaned and ventilated between performances and hand sanitiser is available for audience members.

“We do ask people to wear a face mask while at the venue and to take a lateral test before attending.”

Evening performances start at 8pm and there will be matinée performances at 1pm and 4pm on the Saturday at 1pm on the Sunday.

Tickets cost from £11 to £19 for adults and £9 for children and are available from https://wargravetheatre.co.uk/

buy-tickets