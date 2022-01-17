Good health

A SEMINAR promoting the importance of mental health will be held in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).

The free event at the Henley Practice in Greys Road car park, will be led by Ryan Morris, a major in the Royal Marines, from 4pm.

It will be hosted by the Roger Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy, which is based at the site.

For more information, visit www.rgahenley.co.uk