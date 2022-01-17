Police hello

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer ... [more]
Monday, 17 January 2022
A CRIME prevention and public engagement event with police community support officer Claire Hewett will be held in the King’s Road car park in Henley tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 12.30pm.
Residents are invited to go along and raise any relevant issues they have.
17 January 2022
