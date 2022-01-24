Monday, 24 January 2022

Trail dates

DATES for next year’s Sonning Common jumble trails have been announced.

They are Sundays, April 17, June 19, August 21 and October 16.  

Organiser Jules Cook, who held the first event in December last year, is looking for volunteers to help with organising.

The trails raise money for the village primary school and it costs £5 to take part.

For more information, email socojumbletrail@
gmail.com

