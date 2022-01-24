Back in tune

A CHOIR in Sonning Common hopes to resume rehearsals next month.

Harmony, which meets at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 1.15pm, stopped meeting in December due to the rise of the coronavirus variant Omicron as many of its members are older people.

The group’s Christmas concert was postponed but members hope to celebrate next month instead.

Meanwhile, Harmony sold 1,000 Christmas cards with the group’s logo, designed by member Sheila Noble, on the front.

For more information, or to join, call group founder Barry Wood on (01491) 629982.