Beacon Hill performers

THE line-up for this year’s Beacon Festival at Watlington Hill has been announced.

The celebration of real ale, music and the natural surroundings will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. The theme will be sustainability.

There will be four stages with live music as well as workshops, children’s activities and refreshments.

This will be the event’s 10th anniversary, although it has not taken place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the Friday, the performers will be KIOKO, a Reggae band from Birmingham, the Odd Beats, a multinational Turkish and Eastern turbo folk band, and the Noble Jacks, a local band playing original music.

On the Saturday, Skasouls UK will take the stage with a mix of classic ska and 2 Tone covers as well as their own original ska material. Tribute band Magic Queen will also perform.

To book tickets, visit www.beaconfestival.com