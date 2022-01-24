Monday, 24 January 2022

Housing meeting

A PUBLIC meeting will be held in Benson to discuss the village’s draft neighbourhood plan.

This will be held at the parish hall in Sunnyside on March 10 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Parish councillors will talk about the new draft of the plan, which they expect will be ready by November, and will ask for residents’ views on how to improve it. 

The current plan, which was approved at a referendum in 2018, earmarked three sites for 560 new homes.

These were land north of Littleworth Road (240 homes), off Hale Road (80), and north and north-east of The Sands (240).

To help with the revision process, the council employed consultants. It is to apply for a grant of up to £18,000 from Locality, a community funding network, to offset the cost.

